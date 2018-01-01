INDA LOGO
INDA » News » Articles by: John Brotherton

Deeper Cleaning with Deep-Dye

Kelheim Fibres’ chemically modified specialty fibre turns out to have potential for excellent cleaning when incorporated into wipes (according to a recent study). Discover what other remarkable innovations are going […]

read more »

In Category:


Eastman Chemical Company Launches Plasticizer Solution Storefronts on SpecialChem

SpecialChem has added a unique feature to their website . . . a Storefront, a twist on the traditional company directory. Companies can provide detailed product information, expert advice and […]

read more »

In Category:


Cotton Finds New Applications in the Nonwovens Industry

The spunlace market is a rapidly growing technology and provides opportunities for new materials every day. Ultra clean cotton and regenerated cotton are the latest materials to benefit from this […]

read more »

In Category: