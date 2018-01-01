INDA Joins U.S. Manufacturing Community to Unite America Post-Election
INDA Joins U.S. Manufacturing Community to Unite America Post-Election More Than 1,100 Manufacturing and Business Leaders Sign Letter to President-Elect Pledging Respect and Cooperation November 10, 2016 – Cary, NC
INDA Announces Program for HYGIENIX: The Premier Event for the Absorbent Hygiene and Personal Care Markets
New Conference Resulting from Merger of INSIGHT + VISION Focuses on Key Nonwovens Markets Cary, NC. May 27, 2015 – INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, announced the initial
Registration is Now Open to See the Future of Engineered Fabrics
Registration is Now Open to See the Future of Engineered Fabrics RISE® Conference and N3M Symposium Feb. 9-12 in Miami Cary, NC. Nov. 7, 2014 – INDA, the
INDA Announces “Pure Opportunity” at the Filtration® 2014 International Conference & Exposition
Face-to-face business meetings, filter media training, new technologies, and emerging markets highlight the filtration industry's annual event Cary, NC – July 10, 2014 – INDA announces
INDA Annual Report Analyzes Industry-wide Events That Impact Nonwovens Industry
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE INDA Impact 2014 Quantifies Insights that Could Affect the Wipes, Hygiene, Disposable Nonwoven and Geosynthetics Industries Cary, NC – June 16, 2014 – INDA, the Association of
TAPPI’s NETInc Program brings the Industry Together
TAPPI's Nonwovens Engineers and Technologists (NET) Division has developed a very strong, diverse program that offers a little something for everyone. The NETInc program is open to all full conference
Lawmakers Propose Tax Exemption for Diapers
Joanne Samuel Goldblum with the National Diaper Bank Network recently spoke at the VISION 2014 Consumer Products Conference in Dallas, Texas outlining the silent crisis in the US today: parents
Walmart Announces $10 Million Fund to Spur Innovation and Support U.S. Manufacturing
Did you know there was an annual US Conference of Mayors Meeting? It has convened in Washington, DC for the past 82 years. One of the topics on the docket
Converting Polyethylene Waste into Liquid Fuel
Alternative energy. Those two words are bandied about by politicians, environmental advocates and many executives. What if you could have an alternative energy source from something that most people use
Bio-bots Combine Cultured Cells with Polymer Structure
Does your company make polymers? Know someone who does? If you do, then you could give them a heads up about this potentially revolutionary technology. Bio-bots made with polymers that