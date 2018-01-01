INDA LOGO
INDA’s Professional Development Center Offers New Comprehensive Absorbent Hygiene Products Training Course

Former P&G Research Fellow to Lead Deep Dive into Largest Nonwovens Market Cary, NC, Feb. 1, 2018 – Product designers, developers and managers wanting to further their knowledge and expertise […]

World of Wipes® International Conference Cultivates Industry Growth

  2018 Program Announced and Registration Open for June 5-8 in Chicago Cary, NC – Jan. 18, 2018 – Emerging technologies, new applications, and market insights are the focus of […]

INDA Releases North American Nonwovens Industry Outlook Report

Exclusive content provides analysis across end use markets through 2021 Cary, NC – October 18, 2017 – INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry has released a new industry […]

Filtration 2017 Demonstrates Strength of Industry Segment

Delivers Powerful Connections at Conference and Exposition  Cary, NC, Oct. 16, 2017 – INDA’s Filtration 2017 International Conference & Exposition reinforced the strength and importance of this vibrant market segment […]

Preemie Diaper and Protective Underwear Products Are Finalists for Hygienix Innovation Award™ 2017

Winner to be Selected by Attendees and Awarded Nov. 9 in Austin, Texas  Cary, NC. October 10, 2017 – Comfort is a key benefit of the three engineered material products […]

INDA Launches New Directory of Pilot Lines for Nonwoven Product Development

Cary, NC – October 6, 2017 – INDA, Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, has launched print and web versions of a new Directory of Pilot Lines for Nonwoven/Engineered Materials […]

INDA Rebrands “Nonwovens” to “Engineered Material Solutions”

New Tagline Better Defines the Dynamic Technology-Based Industry to Attract Young Talent Cary, NC. Oct. 4, 2017 – INDA has launched a rebranding initiative to strengthen recognition of the nonwovens […]

Hygienix 2017 to Focus on Innovation in Hygiene and Personal Care for Consumers of All Ages from Infants to Seniors

Disrupters and Game Changers Among Featured Conference Sessions Cary, NC – Sept. 27, 2017 – Hygienix 2017, the premier event for the absorbent hygiene & personal care markets, will focus […]

RISE® Conference Connects Product Developers with Emerging Technologies and Stimulates Future Business Ideas

Eco-Friendly Single-Serve Compostable Coffee Pod Wins Innovation Award Cary, NC – Sept. 18, 2017 – Technology scouts and product developers attending INDA’s seventh edition conference on Research, Innovation & Science […]

Preview the Newest Innovations Coming to Filtration® 2017 on the Event Website

INDA Expects Strong Booth Traffic for Exhibitors Oct. 10-12 in Chicago Cary, NC – Sept. 14, 2017 – With the Filtration® 2017 International Conference & Exposition less than a month […]

