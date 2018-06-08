Store: Member News
New WPT Nonwovens Facility Nears Completion
February 28, 2018 – Beaver Dam, KY — WPT Nonwovens is excited to announce completion of the exterior renovations phase of its facility redevelopment project in Beaver Dam, Kentucky. The […]
ANDRITZ at HIGHTEX 2018
The technology leader presents its cutting-edge solutions GRAZ, MARCH 5, 2018. ANDRITZ will be presenting innovative nonwovens production solutions and textile finishing technologies for the Turkish market at Hightex 2018 […]
ANDRITZ to supply a complete needlepunch line for geotextiles to Manifattura Fontana, Italy
GRAZ, FEBRUARY 28, 2018. ANDRITZ has received an order from Manifattura Fontana, based in Valstagna, Italy, and part of the Belgian technical textile company Sioen Industries, to supply a neXline […]
Sandler reports 10 % increase in turnover
Sandler AG from Schwarzenbach an der Saale achieved a 10 % increase in turnover in 2017, reporting sales of 319 million Euro. Employing a team of 820 staff members, the […]
Dr. Frank Heislitz to be new CEO of Freudenberg Performance Materials
Weinheim, February 22, 2018. Dr. Frank Heislitz, currently Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Freudenberg Performance Materials, will take over the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Freudenberg Performance Materials […]
PROTON PRODUCTS Portable Speed & Length Calibration Verification Table
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE February 2018 PROTON PRODUCTS, the leading global provider of precision measurement and control products, introduces a new service for customers of its InteliSENS SL and SLR non-contact laser Doppler […]
Berry Global, Inc. Announces Proprietary Spinlace® Capacity Investment
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – February 16, 2018 – Berry Global, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) today announced that it is investing in a state-of-the-art, proprietary Spinlace® asset to provide an incremental 17,000 metric tons […]
Bostik Participating in Upcoming CIDPEX 2018
Bostik, the specialty industrial adhesives line of Arkema, brings to light promising adhesive solutions for disposable hygiene products. JIANGSU – February 19, 2018 – Bostik, a leading global adhesive […]
Greycon optimises Isovolta’s converting processes
Isovolta selected Greycon to improve its production processes at one of its plants in Barcelona, Spain. After a successful trial, Greycon implemented its world-class trim optimisation system (X-Trim). “The successful […]
BOSTIK SHARES HOW TO GET MOST OF ADHESIVES WITH ATTENDEES OF EDANA MENA 2018 SYMPOSIUM
BOSTIK SHARES HOW TO GET MOST OF ADHESIVES WITH ATTENDEES OF EDANA MENA 2018 SYMPOSIUM Bostik, the specialty industrial adhesives line of Arkema, reviewed factors to consider when making adhesive supply decisions. […]
