ANDRITZ highlights top-notch technologies for technical nonwovens and textiles at Techtextil 2017

Graz, March 27, 2017. ANDRITZ Nonwoven, part of international technology Group ANDRITZ, is targeting processes for technical nonwovens and textiles at Techtextil in Frankfurt, Germany (May 9-12, hall 3, booth B15). In response to market demands, ANDRITZ Nonwoven has yet again raised the bar for leading turnkey and individual solutions in air-through bonding, needlepunch, spunlace, spunjet, thermobonding, wetlaid, and technical textiles as well as excellent service.

Real value with the right choice

The market share for durable applications, such as geotextiles, agriculture, automotive, roofing, or home furnishings, covers well over 50% of the nonwovens market. ANDRITZ offers manifold technologies, which are perfectly suited to these end uses. The supreme importance of uptime and productivity is ensured by ANDRITZ’s service expertise. Benefit from a smooth production process.

Cutting-edge needlepunch technologies – a recipe for success

Driven by the vibrant market for durable nonwovens, ANDRITZ presents the neXline needlepunch with the innovative, high- speed Dynamic crosslapper, operating at up to 205 m/min at the input. The renowned ProDyn capabilities are able to reduce fiber consumption drastically. Profit from fabric weight evenness and a significant cost reduction.

Another major asset is the “Dynamic Harmonic Shifter” (DHS), which steadies higher machine frames that are susceptible to vibration. DHS technology harmonizes the frequency to minimize vibration effects, which could possibly ruin a machine. Another added value is the productivity boost for such applications as rib needling up to 20 m/min.

Yet another innovation is the ANDRITZ Nonwoven neXmatrix simulator system. This system identifies, configures, and optimizes various process solutions in order to streamline functions. It answers specific needs such as production capacity, width, versatility, investment payback, and fabric range by configuring the production line to meet the exact requirements. Visit our booth to find out more.

A single source for all wetlaid processes

The ANDRITZ neXline wetlaid opens the door for niche market manufacturers offering products made from special fibers such as aramid, carbon, micro-glass, and other high-tech fibers and is the right choice for the production of the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, construction, medical/hygiene, and household end uses. Right down the line from stock preparation, wet forming, drying, coating, and on to the winder, ANDRITZ ensures that all components are harmonized. Numerous options are available to meet individual needs.

Create added value for spunlaid nonwovens

ANDRITZ offers two unique solutions: Spunjet Bond and Spunjet Splittable. Spunjet Bond targets in-line hydroentanglement of spunlaid filament for versatile applications such as roofing, packaging, protective covering, hot gas filtration, and molding. SpunjetSplittable focuses on advanced business opportunities like acoustic and thermal insulation for durable fabrics. This technology is also particularly useful for splitting spunlaid bi-component filaments. Recently, the Nonwovens Institute in Raleigh, NC, USA, invested in a Reicofil RF4 Spunbond line including ANDRITZ Spunjet equipment to build the next generation of nonwoven applications.

ANDRITZ enhances its textile product portfolio

Together with the prestigious ramisch® technologies, ANDRITZ has made its way to the top of the textile calender market. The ANDRITZ teXcal calender range powered by ramisch® is characterized by highest quality standards, top performance, reliability, flexibility, and state-of-the-art, deflection-controlled rolls for any textile application. Take advantage of this all-embracing, first-class product and service portfolio.

Watch tomorrow unfold today.

A virtual reality show at the ANDRITZ stand will give you a 360° insight into the progressive and diverse production lines. Make a mark. Mark your visit to ANDRITZ (Hall 3, booth B15)!

– End –

