Berry Global, Inc. Announces Proprietary Spinlace® Capacity Investment

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – February 16, 2018 – Berry Global, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) today announced that it is investing in a state-of-the-art, proprietary Spinlace® asset to provide an incremental 17,000 metric tons of annual capacity serving the North America markets. This investment, which will be a part of the Company’s Health, Hygiene, and Specialties Division, is targeted to meet forecasted market and customer growth, and will be focused on premium applications in the healthcare, hygiene, household cleaning, food service, and industrial wipes markets.

Berry is conducting a search to determine the best location for the investment in North America. Current projections are for commercial production to start in 2019.

“This exciting news demonstrates our strong commitment to supporting our customers’ growth in the rapidly growing wipes markets as well as the next step in advancing our market leading position in wipes solutions,” said Scott Tracey, President of Berry’s Health, Hygiene, and Specialties Division.

About Berry

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY), headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, is committed to its mission of ‘Always Advancing to Protect What’s Important,’ and proudly partners with its customers to provide them with value-added, protective solutions. The Company is a leading global supplier of a broad range of innovative nonwoven, flexible, and rigid products used every day within consumer and industrial end markets. Berry, a Fortune 500 company, generated $7.1 billion of sales in fiscal 2017. For additional information, visit Berry’s website at www.berryglobal.com.