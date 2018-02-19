Bostik Participating in Upcoming CIDPEX 2018

Bostik, the specialty industrial adhesives line of Arkema, brings to light promising adhesive solutions for disposable hygiene products.

JIANGSU – February 19, 2018 – Bostik, a leading global adhesive specialist for construction, consumer and industrial markets, will be participating in the China International Disposable Paper Expo (CIDPEX) April 18-20, 2018. Visitors will find Bostik (Shanghai) Management Company Limited in Booth #4H02 in the Disposable Hygiene Products Pavilion of this event, the largest of its kind in the world.

Attendees visiting the booth will gain inside perspective on Bostik’s Smart solutions to disposable hygiene challenges. Bostik’s full line of elastic attachment adhesives will be showcased in an interactive way, providing attendees with a memorable experience. Regional and global Bostik experts also will be available to help existing and potential customers understand how adhesives can help them to achieve their overall business objectives.

As the world’s largest supplier of high stress adhesive products for disposable hygiene, Bostik has always been a leader in the innovation of smart adhesive technologies, and has consistently revolutionized and spurred development in the industry. Bostik offers an extensive line of adhesive products that are ideal for new disposable hygiene products including industry leading technology like ZeroCreep™ and, a world’s first, Brilliance™.

About Bostik, an Arkema Company

Bostik is a leading global adhesive specialist in construction, consumer and industrial markets. For more than a century, it has been developing innovative adhesive solutions that are smarter and more adaptive to the forces that shape daily lives. From cradle to grave, from home to office, Bostik’s smart adhesives can be found everywhere. With annual sales of €1.95 billion, the company employs 6,000 people and has a presence in more than 50 countries. For the latest information, visit www.bostik.com.

About Arkema

A designer of materials and innovative solutions, Arkema shapes materials and creates new uses that accelerate customer performance. Our balanced business portfolio spans high-performance materials, industrial specialties and coating solutions. Our globally recognized brands are ranked among the leaders in the markets we serve. Reporting annual sales of €7.5 billion in 2016, we employ approximately 19,000 people worldwide and operate in close to 50 countries. We are committed to active engagement with all our stakeholders. Our research centers in North America, France and Asia concentrate on advances in bio-based products, new energies, water management, electronic solutions, lightweight materials and design, home efficiency and insulation. For the latest information, visit www.arkema.com.