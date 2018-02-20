Dr. Frank Heislitz to be new CEO of Freudenberg Performance Materials

Weinheim, February 22, 2018. Dr. Frank Heislitz, currently Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Freudenberg Performance Materials, will take over the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Freudenberg Performance Materials with effect from April 1, 2018. Dr. Heislitz succeeds Mr. Bruce Olson, who will retire at the end of March 2018 after 11 years of outstanding work for Freudenberg. Bruce Olson will continue to serve as Chairman of the Shareholders’ Committee of Japan Vilene Company Ltd., a joint venture between Freudenberg and Toray Industries, until the end of 2019.

Dr. Heislitz joined the Freudenberg Group in 2001 as assistant to the Management Board. In 2002, he was appointed head of the Competence Center Freudenberg Stamping and Forming Technology at Freudenberg Sealing Technologies, after which he took over management of the Lead Center Simmerring Europe in 2005. Before becoming CTO of Freudenberg Performance Materials, he worked for three years as Co-General Manager for the NOK-Freudenberg Group China. Dr. Heislitz holds a doctorate in mechanical engineering from the Technical University of Darmstadt.

John McNabb takes over as CTO

On January 1, John McNabb took over the role of Chief Operations Officer (COO) at Freudenberg Performance Materials from Richard Shaw, who retired at the end of 2017 after 32 years of excellent work for Freudenberg. As of April 1, 2018, Mr. McNabb will take over the position of CTO of Freudenberg Performance Materials from Dr. Heislitz. He will be based in Weinheim.

Mr. McNabb began his career with the Freudenberg Group in 1993 as production manager at Freudenberg Performance Materials in Lowell, USA. He then spent three years at Freudenberg Performance Materials in Weinheim as process engineer and production manager. In January 1998, he returned to the US as Operations Manager for the plant in Hopkinsville, KY. In 2004, he moved to Durham, NC, and has since held various management positions within Freudenberg Performance Materials.

Management Board from April 1

With effect from April 1, 2018, the Management Board of Freudenberg Performance Materials will consist of three members: Dr. Frank Heislitz (CEO), Mr. John McNabb (CTO) and Dr. René Wollert (CFO).

About Freudenberg Performance Materials

Freudenberg Performance Materials is a leading global manufacturer of innovative technical textiles offering differentiated value propositions to a broad range of markets and applications such as Apparel, Automotive, Building Materials, Hygiene, Medical, Shoe and Leather goods as well as Specialties. In 2016, the company generates sales of more than €950 million and has 25 manufacturing sites in 14 countries and almost 3.800 employees. Freudenberg Performance Materials attaches great importance to social and ecological responsibility. For more information, please visit www.freudenberg-pm.com

In 2016, the Freudenberg Group employed more than 48,000 people in almost 60 countries worldwide and generated sales of approximately €8.6 billion (including pro-rata consolidation of 50:50 joint ventures). For more information, please visit www.freudenberg.com