Sandler reports 10 % increase in turnover

Sandler AG from Schwarzenbach an der Saale achieved a 10 % increase in turnover in 2017, reporting sales of 319 million Euro. Employing a team of 820 staff members, the nonwovens manufacturer continued to expand its international position as a partner of global market leaders in construction, engineering, filtration, home textiles, hygiene, transportation and wipes.

2018-02-23 – In a globally positive economic climate, signs equally pointed towards growth in all business segments supplied by the family-operated nonwovens producer. In 2017, the company continued to advance its markets with nonwoven innovations:

Nonwovens of the fibercomfort® product line enable product solutions for quiet rooms and technical insulation. Sheet material made from 100 % polyester is applied in wall and ceiling systems, partition walls, furniture or as acoustically efficient wall decoration. They dampen the noise level in the room, generating a quiet working atmosphere conducive to concentration. Sandler supplies these nonwovens in different thicknesses and densities; soft and voluminous or compacted and self-supporting; with an open-pore surface or specially smoothed. Sandler’s customers enhance them with print motifs; lamination; flocking, for instance to create a roughcast look; or enhancement with a coating made of natural materials such as hay or cornflowers to create individual designs. In this way, the textile materials become design features and create an original look for every room.

High-performance absorber nonwovens of the sawasorb® series for transportation bring quietness to our vehicles. They dampen engine and road noise, thus enabling passengers can hold conversations at a normal volume—even at high speeds. In 2017, these lightweight textiles as well as efficient air and fuel filter media were again re-qualified with renowned automobile manufacturers. In this industry, the trend towards electromobility is currently creating intriguing new product requirements with regard to sound and heat insulation in vehicles, but also future applications for nonwovens in general. Together with partners along the supply chain, Sandler will accompany this development with competence in nonwovens.

In filtration, material classification is now based on real-life conditions, involving a clearer understanding of the particles to be filtered, for example particulate matter. According to the new ISO 16890 standard, a filter’s performance is measured with regard to the size of the particles to be filtered out. This approach takes account of differences in the air quality in rural areas compared to urban regions. At the same time, energy efficiency gains importance. Sandler’s enAIRsave® product line offers ideal filter media for all efficiency ranges according to ISO 16890. Owing to its special multi-layer structure enAIRsave® also contributes to lowering the energy consumption in the filtration unit.

New developments for the hygiene industry combine functionality and softness for more safety and comfort in daily use. Extensible nonwovens are applied in diaper ears and other closure systems, contributing to optimum fit. In ever more complex product structures, different nonwoven layers quickly transport the fluid away from the body and distribute it evenly along the entire surface, for optimum utilization of the absorbent core’s storage capacity. As always with Sandler hygiene nonwovens, these textiles are gentle on the skin. Print and embossing motifs enable individual adaptation to the intended application.

In 2017, Sandler again showcased these innovations as well as its wide range of nonwovens for diverse markets at numerous trade fairs and conferences around the globe.

For Sandler, the USA are the most important market outside of Europe. Accordingly, growth and further development also characterised the new plant in Perry, Georgia, USA in 2017. The production of Sandler nonwovens “made in USA“ celebrated its one-year anniversary in autumn; the production line is running at high capacity. Such success provided a suitable framework for the formal inauguration of Sandler Nonwoven Corporation in October. Nathan Deal, Georgia State Governor, representatives of local authorities who had supported the establishment of the new plant, and long-standing business partners accepted the invitation to this special event.

In the dynamic environment of the nonwovens industry, Sandler continues to bank on organic growth—an exception in its industry. Quality, innovation, service, technology and partnership form the basis for the company’s success. This philosophy is put into practice by the Sandler staff, staying in motion for and with Sandler AG, recognising trends and developments early on and striking new paths together with customers and partners.

In 2017, Sandler again invested in this team through the creation of 50 new jobs as well as the modernisation of the administration buildings. 5.5 million Euros are currently being spent on creating a modern, quiet and open-plan working environment in Schwarzenbach. In a spacious room design with individual workplaces, Sandler nonwovens are applied as sound insulation in acoustic wall elements and ceilings. Sandler’s function room and cafeteria are currently also being modernised and works are scheduled to be completed in summer. Acoustically efficient Sandler nonwovens are again proving their versatility here.

Within the scope of Sandler’s „Fit for Future“ programme processes are being reconfigured and high-performance IT systems installed. Through this internal further development Sandler is laying the foundations to successfully meet the challenges of Industry 4.0 and to optimally exploit the opportunities provided by digitalisation.

Sandler is making itself fit for the future, to continue doing business sustainably, to expand its business relationships as an efficient, reliable partner for high-quality products, and to establish nonwovens in new areas of application.