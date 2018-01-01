Techmer PM Partnership with Applied DNA Sciences Yields First Commercial Fiber Application with Palmetto Synthetics

Company Helps ADNAS Integrate SigNature T DNA Tagging for Fiber Applications in Palmetto Consumer, Industrial Products

CLINTON, Tenn., June 7, 2016 – Techmer PM, a leading materials design company, has created customized materials to help tag and authenticate polymer-based fiber materials as part of an important partnership with Applied DNA Sciences (ADNAS), Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) and Palmetto Synthetics.

Recent work highlights the ongoing collaboration between Techmer PM and ADNAS, a provider of DNA-based supply chain, anti-counterfeiting, genotyping and anti-theft technology, and authentication technologies. Beginning earlier this year in Clinton, Tennessee, ADNAS’ unique SigNature T DNA molecular tags were attached to Techmer PM polyester formulations and supplied to Palmetto, a leader in the production of high quality, specialty synthetic fiber. The Techmer PM formulation is a component of a system of solutions for fiber including colors and additives.

Palmetto used the materials to manufacture polyester fiber, which was converted into synthetic fabrics for commercial and industrial applications. The initial stage tagged five million pounds (lbs.) of PET fiber and will be subsequently scaled up to many millions of lbs. over the next year.

“We are proud to partner with Applied DNA Sciences and Palmetto to commercialize DNA marking and authentication within fiber applications,” said John Manuck, founder and CEO, Techmer PM.” As a leader in materials design, we are constantly looking for opportunities to create innovations that benefit our customers and OEMs, and this partnership underscores that commitment.”

SigNature T DNA solution now tags natural and synthetic fibers at industrial scale and maintains a secure chain of custody as the product moves from source (pellets, in the case of synthetics) to fiber to product to consumer.

“We have revolutionized the cotton fiber market by bringing certainty to a complex supply chain. With our entry into synthetic fibers, Applied DNA Sciences is entering a market that is more than three-times larger than cotton,” said Dr. James Hayward, president and CEO of ADNAS. “In just one DNA tagging campaign, companies can safeguard against product recalls and liability and elevate their business, based on high integrity, quality, and sustainability to ensure the smallest possible environmental footprint.”

Palmetto Synthetics’ fiber has many uses, but is best known in apparel, automotive, and industrial applications. Fibers are used in trunk liners and throughout the interior of cars. In addition, the fiber manufactured by Palmetto is used in other polyester and nylon fabrics such as footwear, performance apparel, geotextiles fabrics for erosion control, roofing products, and filtration media. Palmetto Synthetics’ fibers include, but are not limited to PET; PCT; PTT; PETG; PBT; PA6,6; NatureSpun™ Recycled PET; and a proprietary blend of PET/PA6,6.

“We have an eye to the future, and it has arrived with SigNature T DNA technology,” said David Poston, president of Palmetto Synthetics.” This sets a new industry standard in assuring quality and purity at the source. SigNature T DNA ensures traceability and transparency at every stage of the supply chain, with performance and strength delivered consistently. We are honored to be working with ADNAS and Techmer and are excited about the many benefits this partnership will bring to consumers and manufacturers.”

About Techmer PM

Techmer PM is a leading materials designer and works in deep partnership with plastics processors, OEMs, and designers to solve some of their most difficult business, manufacturing, and sustainability challenges. The company’s solutions modify the aesthetics as well as extend and maintain the physical properties of plastic products. The company provides solutions to customers via its Techmer PM and Techmer ES brands through sustained collaboration and by leveraging its leading-edge technology. Techmer PM was recognized by Plastics News on its “Best Places to Work” list in 2014 and 2016. Learn more by visiting techmerpm.com.