Philip Lehner, 88, Entrepreneur and Philanthropist

INDA’s sincere condolences go out to the Lehner and Leigh Fibers’ families. Philip Lehner, Chairman of Leigh Fibers, died January 5. Lehner had an incredible history, including serving in the United States Navy during World War II as an intelligence officer. He had a gift for languages, business, and philanthropy while staying family-focused. Lehner will be missed . . .

