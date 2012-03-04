INDA Consultant Network

The Consultants’ Network is a consortium of INDA Member Consultants. These Consultants have expertise in the areas of management, product development, market research, competitive intelligence, technical consulting, intellectual property and much more.

The number of Consultants recognizing the benefits of being included in this Consultants’ Network continues to grow year after year. The Consultants’ Network is for INDA Members only. To discover how you can become an INDA Member and be a part of the Network, contact Morris Collins, mcollins@inda.org, (919) 459-3700 ext. 3714.

Below is a listing of INDA Member Consultants and the services they offer.

4C Air Inc.

1151 Sonora Ct, Suite 1

Sunnyvale, CA 94086

UNITED STATES

Contact: Dr. Lei Liao

Phone: (650) 847-7562

Email:

Website:

4C Air Inc. is partially funded by Stanford University. With two of the founders still serving as professors at the University.

Apis Rex

Chemin De Thiere 4

1272 GENOLIER

SWITZERLAND

Contact: Jonathan Bourget

Phone: 41-79-477-3276

Email: jonathan.bourget@apisrex.com

Website: http://apisrex.net/www.nonwoven-us.com

American Association of Textile Chemists & Colorists

P.O. Box 12215

RTP, NC 27709-2215

UNITED STATES

Contact: John Y Daniels, Executive Director

Phone: (919) 549-8141

Fax: (919) 549-8933

Email: danielsj@aatcc.org

Website: www.aatcc.org

Applied DNA Sciences

50 Health Sciences Drive

Stony Brook, NY 11790

UNITED STATES

Contact: Thomas Gladtke

Phone: (631) 240-8800

Fax: (610) 972-8900

Email: thomas.gladtke@adnas.com

Website: www.adnas.com

Applied DNA Services creates unique DNA-based scientific solutions to address the challenges of modern commerce. Applied DNA Services innovates products to overcome supply chain challenges for textile and apparel.

Blue Heaven Enterprises, Inc.

205 Mayfair Place

Hopkinsville, KY 42240

UNITED STATES

Contact: Robert Burkhead, President

Phone: (270) 887-9431

Email: rburkhea@bellsouth.net

Website: www.blueheaventech.com

Consultant to the Air Filtration Industry.

Blue Sage Capital

114 W. 7th Street, Suite 820

Austin, TX 78701

UNITED STATES

Contact: Jonathan Kaskow, Senior Associate

Phone: (512) 536-1900

Email: jonathan.kaskow@bluesage.com

Website: www.bluesage.com

Private investment firm. Bohlander Associates

54 Herrmann Lane

Easton, CT 06612

UNITED STATES

Contact: Peter Bohlander, President

Phone: (203) 268-1718

Email: bohlanderpeter@gmail.com

Product development and new business development specializing in the Far East.

BMO Capital Markets Corp.

3 Times Square

New York, NY 10036

UNITED STATES

Contact: Mark Wilde, MD, Research Equity Analyst

Phone: (212) 883-5102

Email: mark.wilde@bmo.com

Website: www.bmo.com

Cover equity of companies in nonwoven space (Berry Global) as well as adjacent companies in fluff pulp (Domtar and Glatfelter). Brian McClay & Associates, Inc.

46 Pacific Avenue

Senneville, QC H9X 1A9

CANADA

Contact: Brian McClay, President

Phone: (514) 457-4450

Email: brian@pulpmarket.ca

Provider of a subscription-based market information service to the global wood pulp trade.

Chapas, Chinai & Associates

93 Woodholme Way

Elkton, MD 21921

UNITED STATES

Contact: Richard B. Chapas, Principal

Phone: (410) 920-3369

Email: rich_chapas@hotmail.com

Our focus is the development of new and improved products based on our expertise and experience in nonwovens, absorbent materials and products, biodegradable and renewable materials, adhesives, resins, composites, polymer technology, consumer and industrial disposable products, such as, wipes, filtration, and medical devices. Our capabilities include product design, data analysis from laboratory and consumer testing, raw material sourcing, sustainability, and environmental conformance.

Coley Company

1175 Revolution Mill Drive, Suite 9

Greensboro, NC 27405

UNITED STATES

Contact: Doug Coley

Phone: (336) 218-6637

Email: drcoley@coleycompany.net

Website: www.coleycompany.net

Executive Search Firm that specializes in the Nonwoven Industry placing positions throughtout the U.S.

Creative Machine Designs, Inc.

3 Corporate Park Drive

Derry, NH 03038

UNITED STATES

Contact: Jerry Rocha

Phone: (603) 695-2980

Fax: (603) 493-9025

Email: jrocha@creativemachinedesigns.com

Website: www.creativemachinedesigns.com

Technical consulting relating to touch fasteners and methods of producing them, including the use of ultrasonics.

Crown Abbey, LLC

1409 Hunter

Franklin, TN 37064

UNITED STATES

Telephone: (201) 574-3181

Contact: Heidi Beatty

Email: hbeatty@crownabbey.com

Project management, product development consultancy.

Deragger, Inc.

1220 Main St., #400

Vancouver, WA 98660

UNITED STATES

Contact: Todd Sturtz, Director of Sales

Phone: (360) 215-7676

Fax: (360) 690-5056

Email: todd@deragger.com

Website: www.deragger.com

Technology provider for deragging/unclogging pumps.

DI 2 Technologies

P.O. Box 4720

Davidson, NC 28036-4720

UNITED STATES

Telephone: (704) 528-0302

Fax: (704) 528-1628

Contact: William Younts

Email: budyounts@di2tech.com

Provides regulatory compliance consulting services for fire retardant state and federal standards. Provides technical product development consulting services.

Dosi Latinoamerica, S.C.

Agustin Vera 925-A, Col. Polanco

78220 SAN LUIS POTOSI, S.L.P.

MEXICO

Telephone: 52 1 444 829 1371

Contact: Rolando Dominguez

Email: dominguezr@dosi.mx

Consulting work throughout the nonwoven supply chain. Develop commercialization plans for Latin America. Market statistics in Latin America.

Dwypers

1035 Euclid Avenue

Atlanta, GA 30307

UNITED STATES

Telephone: (833) 399-7377

Contact: Alison Gordon, President

Email: alison.gordon@dwypers.com

Expert in the field of pocket-sized diaper kit solutions.

Earthly

663 W. 35th St. #5

San Pedro, CA 90731

UNITED STATES

Contact: Rochelle Serna, Fouonder & CEO

Phone: (310) 990-0765

Email: rochelle.serna@gmail.com

Website: www.rochelleserna.com

I am immersed in the green market consumer space and work with mothers and consumers helping them find greener lifestyle products.

Extrusion Group, LLC

1425 Market Blvd.

Suite 530-123

Roswell, GA 30076

UNITED STATES

Telephone: (404) 419-6700

Fax: (404) 419-6711

Contact: Mike Houston

Email: mhouston@extrusiongroup.com

Group is a diverse group of innovative professionals with demonstrated expertise in research, development, design and manufacture of advanced nonwoven equipment, processes and materials.

FPInnovations

570 Saint-Jean Blvd.

Pointe-Claire, QC H9R 3J9

CANADA

Contact: Alois Vanerek

Phone: (514) 782-4100

Email: alois.vanerek@fpinnovations.ca

Research in forest operations, wood products, pulp, paper, and biomaterials.

Frank Baker & Associates, LLC

5171 Old Hickory Blvd.

Nashville, TN 37218

UNITED STATES

Contact: Frank Baker, Jr. , President

Phone: (615) 499-1775

Email: frank@frankbakerassociates.com

Website: www.frankbakerassociates.com

Filtration media consulting including marketing, product development, and melt spinning process development.

Global Safety Management

10006 Cross Creek Boulevard Suite 440

Tampa, FL 33647

UNITED STATES

Contact: Eric Stratis, Chief Sales Officer

Phone: (813) 435-5161

Email: eric.stratis@gsmsds.com

Website: www.gsmsds.com

GSM provides safety data sheet services around (M)SDS management, authoring and translation to help members avoid OSHA fines.

Gregory Giller

1712 Throwbridge Lane

Plano, tx 75023

UNITED STATES

Contact: Gregory Miller, Sales Manager

Phone: (872) 867-5200

Email: gregorygiller@yahoo.com

Consultant for nonwoven products including sourcing raw materials and finished products.

Holmes Consulting

129 Kelekent Lane

Cary, NC

UNITED STATES

Contact: Rory Holmes

Phone: (919) 600-1550

Email: roryaholmes@gmail.com

We assist industry to raise capital for expansion or to complete a merger and acquisition transaction.

IFAI – Industrial Fabrics Association International

1801 County Rd B West

Roseville, MN 55113

UNITED STATES

Contact: Cherie Schmit

Phone: (651) 222-2508

Fax: (651) 631-9334

Email: generalinfo@ifai.com

Website: www.ifai.com

IFAI provides events, publications, education, networking, business resources, industry advocacy and more. We work with members to provide sourcing solutions and referrals throughout the sales and production cycle. We deliver timely industry content to help you stay informed about your marketplace. Our divisions provide market-specific activities and benefits to members.

IHS Markit

1401 Enclave Parkway, Suite 500

Houston, TX 77077

UNITED STATES

Contact: Karen Jones, Service Leader, Fibers & Feedstocks

Phone: (281) 531-4660

Email: karen.jones@ihsmarkit.com

IHS is the premier provider of Market, Planning and Business Advisory services offering a unique combination of consulting analytics and expertise for the global chemical, plastics, fibers and chlor-alkali industries. With offices in Houston, New York, London, Dubai, Düsseldorf, Singapore and Shanghai, IHS has provided expert business advisory services to a broad base of companies across multiple value chains and geographies since 1979. Clients to IHS services include chemical and oil companies, technology & EPC companies, banking and financial institutions, plastic converters, textile & apparel manufacturers, brand-owners, grocers/retailers, government agencies and trading companies.

Investkonsult Sweden AB

Koppargatan 9

602 23 NORRKÖPING

SWEDEN

Contact: Johan Berlin, Managing Director

Phone: 46-11-106-075

Fax: 46-11-124-026

Email: info@ik.se

Consultants to the nonwoven and absorbent hygiene producers worldwide. Professional and objective valuations as well as handling of surplus equipment.

Jenkins, Wilson, Taylor & Hunt

(Patent Attorneys) University Tower, Suite 1400

3100 Tower Blvd.

Durham, NC 27707

UNITED STATES

Contact: Richard Jenkins, Patent Attorney

Phone: (919) 493-8000

Fax: (919) 419-0383

Email: rjenkins@jenkinswilsontaylor.com

Website: www.jenkinswilson.com

Experts in patent applications for nonwoven products.

John Anderson

2031 Sandy Pond Lane

Waxhaw, NC 28173

UNITED STATES

Contact: John Anderson

Phone: (704) 243-1244

Email: jafortrel@aol.com

Consultation to fiber producers or marketing, product design and distribution.

Kline & Company

35 Waterview Boulevard, Suite 305

Parsippany, NJ 07054

UNITED STATES

Contact: Laura Mahecha

Phone: (973) 435-6262

Fax: (973) 435-6291

Email: laura.mahecha@klinegroup.com

Website: www.klinegroup.com

Kline & Co. is a market research and consulting firm serving the I&I cleaning products market.

Lifshutz Consulting

12985 W. Kokopelli Drive

Peoria, AZ 85383

UNITED STATES

Contact: Norman Lifshutz

Phone: (623) 242-7304

LUCIDi4 Limited

125 Soi Chan 32

Sathorn, Bangkok

THAILAND

Contact: Kevin Snook, CEO

Email: kevin@lucidi4.com

Website: www.lucidi4.com

Phone:(623) 242-7304

LUCIDi4 helps manufacturing leaders get optimum results from their factories using real time data systems to direct the daily operations.

MAJIQ

8520 154th Ave NE

Redmond, WA 98033

UNITED STATES

Phone: (425) 881-7100|

Email: david.pawelke@majiq.com

Website: www.majiq.com

MAJIQ Inc. is a leader in enterprise software and services for the pulp, paper, and nonwovens industry. MAJIQ develops software products including sales order processing, planning & scheduling, production & quality, transportation management, warehousing, and business intelligence.

Mark R. Snider, LLC

174 Firefly Valley

Hayesville, NC 28904

UNITED STATES

Phone: (404) 218-5552

Email: marksnider@mindspring.com

Website: www.marksnider.com

Consultant to general industry, equipiment sales, market research, project management.

MRI – The Mayberry Group

707 West Pine Street, Suite 600

Mount Airy, NC 27030

UNITED STATES

Phone: (336) 789-3200

Email: rellis@mrmayberry.com

Website: www.mrmayberry.com

Since 1988, MRI – The Mayberry Group has specialized in the specialty chemical, textile, apparel, and retail industries providing executive search services to our client companies.

MMC (Medical Manufacturers’ Consultants)

3234 Ella Lane

New Port Richey, FL 34655

UNITED STATES

Phone: (727) 808-7336

Fax: (631) 656-3810

Contact: Patrick J. Lamb

Email: plamb@dukal.com

Website: www.dukal.com

Consulting on bio material and substrate used in wound dressing and nonwoven dressing for general use in hospitals.

Myers Bigel, P.A.

4140 Parklake Avenue, Suite 600

Raleigh, NC 27612

UNITED STATES

Phone: (919) 854-1400

Contact: Anthony DeRosa

Email: aderosa@myersbigel.com

Website: www.myersbigel.com

Intellectual property law firm with an emphasis on patent law offering legal services in acquiring, protecting, and exploiting patent assets.

National Institute Of Technology Jalandhar

#35, Sant Avenue, Opp. Alpha One Mall

Amritsar, Punjab 143001

INDIA

Contact: K.V.P. Singh

Phone: 91-181-2690-301

Email: joewahlquist@nonwovensource.com

Academic Research

Nelson Laboratories, Inc.

P.O. Box 571830

Murray, UT 84157

UNITED STATES

Contact: Adam Meese

Phone: (801) 290-7500

Email: ameese@nelsonlabs.com

Nelson Labs is a leading provider of full, life cycle microbiology testing services for the healthcare industry.

Nonwoven Technology Associates LLC

1018 Estates Avenue

Fort Mills, SC 29707

UNITED STATES

Contact: Ed Thomas

Phone: (615) 519-2494

Email: het852@gmail.com

Technology and development consulting.

Nonwovens by Design

418 Allison Circle

Anderson, SC 29625

UNITED STATES

Contact: Jeff Willis

Phone: (804) 332-1802

Email: jeff.willis1@verizon.net

O’Neal, Inc.

10 Falcon Crest Drive

Greenville, SC

UNITED STATES

Phone: (864) 298-2000

Contact: Shane Bolding, Vice President

Email: sbolding@onealinc.com

O’Neal provides design, engineering, procurement, and construction services for capital projects to clients in the nonwovens industry.

P.W. Johnson

20 Wiseton Court

Simpsonville, SC 29681

UNITED STATES

Phone: (864) 399-3376

Email: pjohnson8371@charter.net

Price Hanna Consultants LLC

603 Fairway Dr.

West Chester, PA 19382

UNITED STATES

Contact: Pricie Hanna, Managing Partner

Phone: (610) 793-1500

Email: phanna@pricehanna.com

Global management consulting services for the nonwoven and hygiene industries.

Product Investigations Inc.

151 East 10th Avenue

Conshohocken, PA 19428

UNITED STATES

Contact: Sophia E. Shelanski, Clinical Research Scientist

Phone: (610) 825-5855

Fax: (610) 505-9553

Email: sshelanski@productinvestigations.com

Product Investigations Inc. is an independent clinical research laboratory specializing in safety and efficacy testing for a wide variety of products, including personal care and household products, toiletries, medical devices, textiles, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and active/raw ingredients.

Recruiter Solutions International

8850 Tyler Blvd

Mentor, OH 44060

UNITED STATES

Contact: Lisa Sprowls

Phone: (800) 992-3875

Fax: (800) 992-3874

Email: lisa@rsipeople.com

Website: www.rsipeople.com

Executive search firm specializing in the filtration industry.

Richer Investment S.A. De C.V.

Villa Chipinque 101 Colonia Villa Chipinque

6297 GARZA GARCIA N.L.

MEXICO

Contact: Carlos Richer, President

Phone: 52-181-1277-3173

Fax: 52-81-8303-0688

Email: cricher@richernet.com

Website: www.disposablediaper.net

We are eager to provide you with the best consulting services available to the disposable diaper industry today. If you are looking to get started in the disposable diaper business, we can teach you and help you understand what is needed in order to avoid common and costly mistakes. If you are already a diaper producer, our in-depth diaper factory audits can help you identify problems and save you tons of money.

Sanford Holshouser Economic Development Consulting, LLC

4141 Parklake Avenue, Suite 200

Raleigh, NC 27612

United States

Contact: Rocky Lane, Manager

Phone: (919) 653-7805

Email: rlane@sanfordholshouser.com

Sanford Holshouser Economic Development Consulting, LLC provides site selection and incentive negotiation services to Association members, which are choosing a location for a new facility or expanding an existing facility. These services will help assure that a company will make a well informed site selection decision based on all necessary information and data, and that a company will receive the benefit of the highest possible levels of financial incentive support for a new or expansion project.

Schlegel Und Partner

Ludwigstrasse 6

Weinheim, 69469

Germany

Contact: Silke Brand-Kirsch

Phone: 49-6201-99150

Fax: 49-6201-99-1599

Email: silke.brandkirsch@schlegelundpartner.de

Surveys targeting almost all nonwovens (durable and disposable) markets around the globe.

SGS

291 Fairfield Ave

Fairfield, NJ 07004

United States

Contact: Mafalda Salvi, Business Development Manager

Phone: (973) 575-5252

Fax: (973) 575-7175

Email: mafalda.salvi@sgs.com

SGS supplies testing and auditing services, chemical testing, performance and claim substantiation.

Shanghai UnionMesse Exhibition Service Co., Ltd.

Rm 502, Block 44, No.555 Guiping Rd.

Shanghai, China

Contact: Liufeng Gu, General Manager

Phone: 86-21-5456-2393

Fax: 86-21-3965-1524

Email: unionmesse@163.com

Website: www.unionmesse.com

Shanghai Unionmesse Exhibition Co., Ltd. is the professional exhibition service company in Shanghai, China. We organize Chinese companies to participate in exhibitions all over the world.

The Segue Group, LLC

212 Breton Drive

Greer, SC 29650-2842

UNITED STATES

Contact: James Posa, President

Phone: (864) 908-6355

Fax: (864) 244-9961

Email: jimposa@seguegroupllc.com

Business planning, research, sales planning, operations, acquisition, integrations, and more. All associates have 25 years’ experience.

Smith, Johnson & Associates

116 Millstone Way

Monroeville, NJ 08342

UNITED STATES

Contact: Robert A. Johnson, Principal

Phone: (856) 243-5730

Fax: (856) 487-0455

Email: RJnonwoven@aol.com

Consultants in marketing, market research and product development.

SNS Nano Fiber Technology Co. LLC

201 E. Steels Corners Road

Stow, OH 44224

UNITED STATES

Contact: Dr. Laura Frazier

Phone: (330) 730-2034

Fax: (330) 928-8726

Email: lfrazier@struktol.com

SNS is a consultancy that specializes in managing the production of electrospun fibers.

Southern Regional Research Center

(SRRC-ARS-USDA)

PO Box 19687

New Orleans, LA 70179-0687

UNITED STATES

Contact: Brian D. Condon

Phone: (504) 286-4541

Fax: (504) 286-4419

Email: brian.condon@ars.usda.gov

Consultants in the development of cotton and natural fiber products.

Swoobie

353 W 51st St Apt 3

New York, NY 10019

UNITED STATES

Contact: Dawn Hunter

Phone: (646) 285-8164

Email: dawn.hunter@swoobie.com

Website: www.swoobie.com

Currently consulting for marketing and technical services.

TC2 Textile/Clothing Technology Corporation

211 Gregson Drive

Cary, NC 27511

UNITED STATES

Contact: Peter N. Butenhoff, President

Phone: (919) 380-2170

Fax: (919) 380-2181

Email: pbutenh@tc2.com

Consultants for research and testing, third party testing lab.

Textile Research Associates

105 Shenandoah St.

Clarksville, TN 37043

UNITED STATES

Contact: Dr. Christine Sun

Phone: (931) 647-3531

Fax: (931) 802-5109

Email: christine.sun@textileresearch.org

Website: www.textileresearch.org

Textile Research Associates (TRA) is an advanced research and consulting firm specializing in textiles, nonwovens, and their applications in air and liquid filtration. Dr. Christine Sun, the Principal of TRA is a globally recognized technical and market expert in nonwovens and filtration industry. She was the technology director of liquid filtration at Donaldson from 2011-2013, and R&D manager at Freudenberg Filtration Technologies from 2004-2011. With extensive experiences from both industrial and academic services, Dr. Sun and her team at TRA have not only broad and in-depth knowledge but also hands-on experiences in the areas of advanced nonwovens, nanofibers and filtration technologies.TRA has a strong partnership with advanced material research centers and air/liquid filtration testing labs in the industry. “With our over 30-year experience in textile, nonwovens and filtration industry, we are confident in providing our customers technical and market solutions to support their business growth with guaranteeing satisfaction and safely guarded confidentiality.”

UCLA Henry Samuali School Of Engineering & Applied Science, EE Department, High-Speed Electronics Lab

420 Westwood Plaza, 56-125EE Eng. 4 Bldg

Los Angeles, CA 90095-1594

UNITED STATES

Contact: M.C. Frank Chang, Distinguished Professor, And Wintek Chair In Electrical Engineering

Email: mfchang@ee.ucla.edu

Research related to quality control in the nonwoven fabrics industry.

University Of Alabama At Birmingham

1665 University Boulevard

Ryals Building 530

Birmingham, AL 35294

UNITED STATES

Contact: Margaret Summers

Phone: (205) 934-4993

Email: soph@uab.edu

Website:www.soph.uab.edu

University of Alabama at Birmingham, Public School of Health, Environmental Health Sciences Department – Our department will explore how nonwoven fiber research can be further applied to the field of industrial hygiene (filter media, samplers, etc.).

University Of Texas At Austin

One University Station A2700

Austin, TX 78712

UNITED STATES

Contact: Lichung Ha

Email: lcha@utexas.edu

Website: www.he.utexas.edu/index.php

Underwriters Laboratory

85 John Rd

Canton, MA 02021

UNITED STATES

Contact: Tony Lemish

Phone: (781) 821-2200

Email: tony.lemish@ul.com

Website: www.ul.com

Research and testing of nonwoven products.

Vartest Laboratories, Inc.

19 West 36th Street, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10018

UNITED STATES

Contact: Patrick Ayers

Phone: (212) 947-8391

Fax: (212) 947-8719

Email: payers@vartest.com

Website: www.vartest.com

The Quality Assurance Division offers a broad range of programs for the physical, chemical, biological, photonic, and multi microscopical testing and evaluation of fibers, yarns, fabrics, apparel, contract upholstery, home furnishings, safety and protective garments and other related products. The Vartest Compliance Testing Division serves many industries which are required to conform to Federal, State and other specifications. We are a CPSC accepted testing lab, an independent Third Party Laboratory, and meet all the requirements of the Federal Trade Commission for Fiber identification, care labeling and other testing. We are an entirely independent, nationally and internationally accredited organization having no commercial connections with manufacturers, processors, converters, distributors or traders. Nine laboratory sections cover the wide range of ASTM and AATCC test methods and industry standards including fiber identification and content, physical, chemical and metals testing, colormetrics, biometrics, photometrics and flammability.

Walliing And Friends

2981 W. Calle Lucinda

Tuscon, AZ 85741

UNITED STATES

Contact: Amy Walling

Phone: (208) 800-8933

Email: wallingfriends@gmail.com

Marketing consulting services.