Hygiene

Nonwoven Fabrics in Hygiene

Have you ever changed a diaper? Put training pants on a toddler? If you’re a woman, you’re probably familiar with feminine hygiene products. All of these, plus incontinence products, all contain nonwovens. Nonwoven fabrics offer many advantages in the hygiene market. Here are a couple of examples.

Have you ever wondered how a diaper can absorb all that liquid? Well, it’s due to the combination of superabsorbent polymers, wood pulp and the nonwoven fabric inside the diaper. Liquids are dispersed efficiently and absorbed quickly, keeping it away from baby’s skin.

Diapers and training pants also have a thin nonwoven fabric that comes in contact with the skin providing a smooth comfortable fit.

Feminine hygiene products like tampons and sanitary napkins, pantyliners and incontinence products use a combination of superabsorbent and nonwoven fabrics as well. All have an unmatched advantage in being able to absorb bodily fluids and dispersing quickly to keep your loved one’s skin dry.

