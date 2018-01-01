Media Partners

In addition to collaborating with Academia, INDA also partners with the industry press. INDA has forged a powerful relationship with the industry press in order to expand its global capabilities and reach. INDA is proud of its alliance with the following magazines.

“The Apparel Times” is one of the largest circulating BI MONTHLY Apparel Trade and Technology magazine in Indian Subcontinent and South East Asia. The copies of magazine are also circulated at various International Seminars, Conferences & Exhibitions.



“The Asian Technical Textiles (ATT)” as quarterly for nonwovens, technical textiles and composites sector – was launched at the very first Techtextil India in October 2007. The ATT offers unrivalled comprehensive coverage of ever expanding uses in technology, engineering and applications of engineered polymer and fibre products from the vast consumer hygienic disposables and wipes markets to fields such as automotive, medical, sports, agriculture, industrial protection and filtration, geo-textiles, which have many uses for these high-performance materials.



“The Asian Textile Journal (ATJ)” was started in 1992 as a monthly publication to cater to the ever growing needs of the Indian textile industry. Technical textiles is now a major industry segment globally because of several advantages it offers like functional aspects, health and safety, cost effectiveness, durability, high strength etc. The ATJ is read by textile company executives from around the world where manufacturers are eager for the latest news in fibres, textile engineering and processing developments emerging.



avr Nonwovens & Technical Textiles, the oldest bilingual (German & English) trade magazine that is available for more than 40 years now, has been recognised as an authoritative publication throughout the industry. Its purpose is to provide manufacturers, converters, processors and users of nonwovens, technical textiles and geotextiles with information about international developments in the nonwoven fabrics field.



Launched back in 1963, Filtration+Separation magazine has long been established as the essential information tool for end users worldwide. Filtration + Separation is at the forefront of technological advances, market movements, trends & breaking industry news. It is read by end users who need to source information on products and services worldwide.



Communicating material advances and bringing innovators together is what Future Materials is all about. The world’s only technical textiles magazine with coverage of all the end-use sectors, it offers the latest materials news, R&D and product launches in an easy-to-digest format, and provides a media bridge between materials experts, product developers, technologists and designers. Future Materials is the publisher of Techtextil News and Texprocess News.



Covering soaps, detergents, cosmetics & toiletries, waxes and polishes, insecticides, aerosols and related chemical specialties, HAPPI is published monthly throughout the year for people involved in the personal care, household, industrial and institutional fields.



Features products and services that help keep employees safe and their organization OSHA compliant. IHN informs and educates occupational safety and health professionals dealing with workplace safety.



Innovationintextiles.com delivers unique news content, comment and features on new products, processes and technologies for the technical textiles industry. This dynamic website, where all content is free to access, was created in 2009 as a fresh alternative to traditionally printed trade magazines and continues to enjoy a growing following year on year.



Published every two months in more than 90 countries, International Fiber Journal offers news, views, market data, company profiles, in-depth analysis and trend reports on an array of polymers and fibers. Since 1986 it is the recognized, leading publication informing industry leaders, decision-makers and influencers, engineers, chemists and technicians around the world.



For 31 years International Filtration News has been the leading publication reporting on the Filtration & Separation Industry, informing industry leaders, decision-makers and influencers, engineers, chemists and technicians around the world.



International Textile Market is India’s most read textile publication.



Nonwoven Technology, which has been published for 13 years, informs the textile industrialists about the developments and variations in the market. Nonwoven Technology not only makes companies aware of latest news and technological developments but also enable them to keep in touch with each other. Nonwoven Technology, having a wide concept from cotton to fiber-yarn, from weaving-knitting to dyeing-printing-finishing, has several sections such as; actual news, events, fiber-yarn, weaving-knitting, dyeing-printing-finishing and includes detailed technical information and academic articles on those subjects.

Since 1970 Nonwovens Industry has been the leading publication in nonwovens. Today, with 12 printed issues circulated globally each year, targeted editions for Wipes, China and South East Asia, and more than 1.2 electronic impressions delivered via website and email every 12 months, Nonwovens Industry represents the industry’s foremost informational franchise for readers and advertisers alike.



This twice-monthly newsletter covers developments in the nonwovens industry around the world. It analyzes complex industry issues, and offers insight into company strategies, market growth and technology trends.



Nonwovens Report International is the only European magazine with a global perspective focused solely on the activities of the nonwovens industry. A blend of precise technical articles, conference reports and comprehensive news, product and machinery reviews makes this magazine indispensable to all decision makers within this competitive industry.



Features products and services used by those who design or are responsible for the pollution abatement systems and policies for their organization. PEN informs and educates professionals in the air pollution control, water, wastewater, and hazardous waste disposal industries.



Technical Textiles International is the only international magazine exclusively devoted to technical textiles. Every issue is packed full of a comprehensive coverage of international developments including: new products and processes, market, applications and industry news, health and safety, testing, standards and quality certification together with in-depth feature articles written by leading industry figures and full coverage of international fibre and textile conferences and events.



Tekstil Teknoloji, which has been published for 13 years, informs the textile industrialists about the developments and variations in the market. Tekstil Teknoloji not only makes companies aware of latest news and technological developments but also enable them to keep in touch with each other. Tekstil Teknoloji, having a wide concept from cotton to fiber-yarn, from weaving-knitting to dyeing-printing-finishing, has several sections such as; actual news, events, fiber-yarn, weaving-knitting, dyeing-printing-finishing and includes detailed technical information and academic articles on those subjects.



Textil Dunyasi magazine, published monthly, prepares its editorial content to cover all segments of the industry. Textile technologies and machines, sub-industry accessories, textile chemicals and sector’s global structure are the main themes of the magazine. Diverse perspectives are drawn for the sector with academic articles.

Textile World, Textiles Panamericanos and Textile World Asia, their websites and e-newsletters are all “must-reads” for key management and executives. These three quality, broad-based textile magazines and a group of high-traffic websites and e-newsletters, deliver the most informative and comprehensive coverage of the global textile industry for their respective markets for 2012 and beyond.



Textowear, published monthly, determines its editorial content within the context of ready-to-wear, accessories, yarn, fabric, weaving and knitting, trends and fashion. Textowear covers ready-to-wear and apparel manufacturer’s needs such as global sector and market information and files with English summaries.



Times International is a well-known company in publication of books, journals, newsletters. Times International circulates different magazines to different geographic locations in the Indian Subcontinent and South East Asia. Publishes The Apparel Times, Technical Textiles Innovation, Dyes, Chemicals and Colour Technology, International Textile Market and Market and Business Analysis.