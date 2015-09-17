INDA and EDANA Release: 2015 Nonwovens Standard Procedures

Nonwovens and related industries benefit with a common technical language for all products

September 17, 2015 – Cary, North Carolina, EDANA and INDA, the leading global nonwovens associations, jointly announce the launch of the 2015 edition of standard procedures for the nonwovens and related industries.

These Nonwovens Standard Procedures help technically define the nonwovens industry, with specifiers for the properties, composition, and specifications of its products. Offering harmonized language for the industry across the USA and Europe, and recognized by many other individual markets, the procedures offer a way for the nonwovens industry to communicate both across the globe, and within the supply chain to ensure that product properties can be consistently described, produced, and tested.

The harmonized methods contained in the Nonwovens Standard Procedures (NWSP) edition include 95 individual test procedures and guidance documents to support applications across the nonwovens and related industries, and are available on both www.inda.org and www.edana.org.

“Nonwovens Standard Procedures is designed to provide a standard series of test methods of the various properties desired in nonwovens and engineered fabrics. It is an indispensable resource for innovators and product developers to communicate with buying influences and ensure their products meet the exact specifications demanded by markets and customers. Additionally, laboratory personnel will benefit with enhanced accessibility to the most comprehensive body of nonwovens test methods available in the industry,” said Dave Rousse, INDA President.

“I am delighted with the complete revision and update to the Nonwovens Standard Procedures,” said Pierre Wiertz, General Manager of EDANA. “They undoubtedly constitute the best ever set of globally applicable test methods for the nonwovens and related industries. With this unique tool, together INDA and EDANA again provide our members and the larger nonwovens community with an enriched common language intended to facilitate their business, and ultimately, to help them develop solutions to best fit users’ requirements.”

The 2015 edition includes updated or modified procedures with a new numbering structure to make the document more intuitive to search and use. Additionally, each method now also includes a page to summarize and track relevant changes made to the document. In an effort to make all methods more consistent, each one is now presented in a format building on the International Standards Organisation (ISO) template, facilitating any future possible submission to ISO in an effort to become a recognized international standard or technical specification.

As in previous editions, the table of contents for the NWSP documents includes references to existing related ISO standards, which makes it easier for technicians to choose the most relevant procedure or methods to apply to their product.

About INDA

INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, serves hundreds of member companies in the nonwovens/engineered fabrics industry in global commerce. Since 1968, INDA events have helped members connect, learn, innovate and develop their businesses. INDA educational courses, market data, test methods, consultancy and issue advocacy help members succeed by providing them the information they need to better plan and execute their business strategies. For more information or to order the Nonwovens Standard Procedures, visit www.inda.org/store or inda.org

About EDANA

EDANA serves more than 230 companies across 31 countries in the nonwovens and related industries, helping its members to design their future. The Association’s mission is to create the foundation for sustainable growth of the nonwovens and related industries through active promotion, education and dialogue. Information about upcoming events can be found at http://www.edana.org

