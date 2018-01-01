Wipes such as moist toilet wipes, baby wipes and personal care wipes are a growing category. They meet the consumer’s need for personal hygiene, convenience and a clean and healthy environment. Flushable wipes are a great example. But how do you know, as a retailer, if the flushable claim made by the manufacturer is substantiated? How can you continue to perform your role as good stewards of the environment and supporters of the local community?

Edition Three of the Guidelines for Assessing the Flushability of Disposable Nonwoven Products (GD3) and the Code of Practice for labeling can help. Since 2008, INDA/EDANA have published Guidelines for Assessing the Flushability of Disposable Nonwoven Products. Now in its third edition, these voluntary Guidelines are used by companies in the nonwoven industry to test products to assess flushability. If the product does not pass all tests, then a flushable claim cannot be made and our “Do Not Flush” symbol has to be placed on the packaging.

We encourage you to insist that your suppliers comply with the INDA/EDANA Edition Three of the Guidelines to assess “flushability” and the accompanying ‘Code of Practice’ for labeling.

As a retailer, you require confidence in knowing the wipe is indeed flushable and will not harm the wastewater stream or the environment. In case your supplier doesn’t comply, we advise you don’t sell these products.

Feel free to download the Guidelines, labeling Code of Practice and other materials to share with your suppliers.

• If you need any other information, or want more information about joining this on-going effort, feel free to contact Jim Loftus, Director of Education and Technical Affairs at jloftus@inda.org.