INDA’s Professional Development Center Offers New Comprehensive Absorbent Hygiene Products Training Course
Former P&G Research Fellow to Lead Deep Dive into Largest Nonwovens Market Cary, NC, Feb. 1, 2018 – Product designers, developers and managers wanting to further their knowledge and expertise […]read more »
World of Wipes® International Conference Cultivates Industry Growth
2018 Program Announced and Registration Open for June 5-8 in Chicago Cary, NC – Jan. 18, 2018 – Emerging technologies, new applications, and market insights are the focus of […]read more »
INDA Releases North American Nonwovens Industry Outlook Report
Exclusive content provides analysis across end use markets through 2021 Cary, NC – October 18, 2017 – INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry has released a new industry […]read more »
Filtration 2017 Demonstrates Strength of Industry Segment
Delivers Powerful Connections at Conference and Exposition Cary, NC, Oct. 16, 2017 – INDA’s Filtration 2017 International Conference & Exposition reinforced the strength and importance of this vibrant market segment […]read more »
Preemie Diaper and Protective Underwear Products Are Finalists for Hygienix Innovation Award™ 2017
Winner to be Selected by Attendees and Awarded Nov. 9 in Austin, Texas Cary, NC. October 10, 2017 – Comfort is a key benefit of the three engineered material products […]read more »
INDA Launches New Directory of Pilot Lines for Nonwoven Product Development
Cary, NC – October 6, 2017 – INDA, Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, has launched print and web versions of a new Directory of Pilot Lines for Nonwoven/Engineered Materials […]read more »
INDA Rebrands “Nonwovens” to “Engineered Material Solutions”
New Tagline Better Defines the Dynamic Technology-Based Industry to Attract Young Talent Cary, NC. Oct. 4, 2017 – INDA has launched a rebranding initiative to strengthen recognition of the nonwovens […]read more »
Hygienix 2017 to Focus on Innovation in Hygiene and Personal Care for Consumers of All Ages from Infants to Seniors
Disrupters and Game Changers Among Featured Conference Sessions Cary, NC – Sept. 27, 2017 – Hygienix 2017, the premier event for the absorbent hygiene & personal care markets, will focus […]read more »
RISE® Conference Connects Product Developers with Emerging Technologies and Stimulates Future Business Ideas
Eco-Friendly Single-Serve Compostable Coffee Pod Wins Innovation Award Cary, NC – Sept. 18, 2017 – Technology scouts and product developers attending INDA’s seventh edition conference on Research, Innovation & Science […]read more »
Preview the Newest Innovations Coming to Filtration® 2017 on the Event Website
INDA Expects Strong Booth Traffic for Exhibitors Oct. 10-12 in Chicago Cary, NC – Sept. 14, 2017 – With the Filtration® 2017 International Conference & Exposition less than a month […]read more »