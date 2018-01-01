Board of Directors

INDA’s Board of Directors

Todd Bassett, Managing Director, Fi-Tech, Inc. – Chairman, INDA Mr. Bassett is Managing Director with Fi-Tech, Inc, a Manufacturer’s Rep Agency serving the nonwovens and synthetic fibers industries. He has been with Fi-Tech for 25 years and is currently the Chairman, INDA. Fi-Tech Inc.

Fi-Tech sells machinery and process components to the Nonwovens Industry and serves the North American Market through offices in Richmond, VA and San Luis Potosi, Mexico.

Paul Marold, President, Lydall Performance Materials – Vice Chair of Planning, INDA

Mr. Marold is President of Lydall Performance Materials. He was formerly the Chief Operating Officer of Sontara®, a member of the Jacob Holm Group. Prior to joining Sontara®, Mr. Marold held executive positions at CLARCOR, American Air Filter and Ahlstrom Oy, where he was Senior Vice President of Advanced Nonwovens. He has been a member of INDA since 2001 and has served on the Board of Directors and Executive Committee including serving as Chairman of the Board from 2010 to 2012. Lydall

Lydall, Inc. is a New York Stock Exchange listed company, headquartered in Manchester, Connecticut with global manufacturing operations producing specialty engineered products for the thermal/acoustical and filtration/separation markets.

Christopher Astley, President-Advanced Airlaid Materials Business, Glatfelter – Vice Chair of Finance, INDA Mr. Astley is President-Advanced Airlaid Materials for Glatfelter, a $1.7 billion NYSE-listed global producer of specialty papers and fiber-based engineered materials. Mr. Astley joined Glatfelter in August 2010 as Vice President of Corporate Strategy, and was later promoted to Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy, in January 2014. Before joining Glatfelter, he was an entrepreneur leading a privately held business from 2004 until 2010. Prior to that, Mr. Astley held positions with Accenture, a global management consulting firm, and The Coca-Cola Company. Mr. Astley obtained a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Richmond, and a Master of Business Administration from the Kenan-Flagler Business School, The University of North Carolina. Glatfelter

Glatfelter is a global supplier of specialty papers and fiber-based engineered materials, offering innovation, world-class service and over a century and a half of technical expertise. Headquartered in York, PA, the company serves customers in over 100 countries. U.S. operations include facilities in Pennsylvania and Ohio. International operations include facilities in Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the Philippines, and sales and distribution offices in China and Russia. Glatfelter’s sales approximate $1.7 billion annually and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GLT.

Karen Castle, Director of Americas, Sales, Jacob Holm – Past Chair, INDA Ms. Castle is Director of Americas, Sales for Jacob Holm. She is responsible for leading the North and South American sales teams and global key accounts for multiple segments such as Consumer wipes, Critical Cleaning, Hygiene, and high performance materials. She has been involved in the nonwoven industry and with INDA in various roles. Jacob Holm Jacob Holm Group develops unique nonwoven fabrics to meet your challenge. With our young entrepreneurial spirit and over 220 years of business experience, we combine discipline with creativity to bring magic to fabric. Thanks to extensive research and innovation, we continuously add value to our fabrics, such as Sontara®, SoftFlush® and SoftLite®. Today, over 700 employees supported by a worldwide sales and production organization, serve the Hygiene, Consumer Wipes, Beauty Care, Health Care and Industrial markets.

Thomas Balkom, Interim Sales Director North America Nonwovens, Johns Manville Mr. Balkom is the Interim Sales Director North America Nonwovens, a global producer of specialty glass fiber nonwovens and polyester nonwovens. He joined Johns Manville in July 2001 as a Manufacturing Manager. Mr. Balkom has held various operational and sales positions with Johns Manville since joining in 2001 with a recent promotion to the Interim Sales Director North America Nonwovens position in April 2017. Before joining Johns Manville, Mr. Balkom worked in the roofing industry from 1997 until 2001. Prior to that, Mr. Balkom was an officer in the United States Army. He obtained a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Florida. Johns Manville

Johns Manville, a Berkshire Hathaway company (NYSE: BRK.A, BRK.B), is a leading manufacturer and marketer of premium-quality products for building insulation, mechanical insulation, commercial roofing, and roof insulation, as well as fibers and nonwovens for commercial, industrial and residential applications. JM serves markets that include aerospace, automotive and transportation, air handling, appliance, HVAC, pipe and equipment, filtration, waterproofing, building, flooring, interiors and wind energy. In business since 1858, the Denver-based company has annual sales of nearly $3 billion and holds leadership positions in many of the key markets that it serves. JM employs approximately 7,000 people and operates 43 manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe and China.

Mike Clark, Division President of High Efficiency and Specialty Filtration, Hollingsworth & Vose

Mr. Clark is the Division President of High Efficiency and Specialty Filtration. He joined Hollingsworth & Vose in July 2003 as a member of the New Business Development Group. Prior to his current role, Mr. Clark served as Director of Global Market Management—HVAC and Clean Room and as Director, Sales and Marketing of our European HESF business unit. Before joining Hollingsworth & Vose, he was a strategy consultant responsible for the Balanced Scorecard Collaborative’s manufacturing practice. Mr. Clark began his career in the field of mechanical engineering working for Pratt & Whitney, and the Hartford Steam Boiler Inspection & Insurance Company. He holds a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Hollingsworth & Vose Company

Hollingsworth & Vose is a seventh generation family-run company and a global leader in the supply of advanced materials for filtration, battery separator and industrial applications. The company operates manufacturing sites and research centers in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and India and is headquartered in Massachusetts, USA.

Atul Dahiya, Ph.D., Head of Technology, North America, Freudenberg Performance Materials Dr. Dahiya is the Head of Technology for FPM North America, responsible for Operations, R&D, and Engineering. Prior to joining Freudenberg Performance Materials, he worked for DuPont in various roles including Manufacturing, R&D and Consulting. Freudenberg Performance Materials

Freudenberg Performance Materials is a leading global supplier of innovative solutions for a broad range of markets and applications such as Automotive Interiors, Apparel, Building Materials, Hygiene, Medical, Shoe Components and Specialties. The company has longstanding experience in the development and manufacture of technical textiles and their use in applications such as automotive headliners, lithium-ion batteries, construction materials, building interiors, solutions for traditional and advanced wound care, hygiene and footwear as well as solutions for the furniture and apparel industries. Freudenberg Performance Materials operates a global sales network and manufactures at 20 locations worldwide. The nonwovens specialist has enjoyed very close cooperation with Japan Vilene Company Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, the Japanese market leader in nonwovens, for many decades.

Andreas Dreher, Associate Director, Corporate R&D, The Procter & Gamble Co. Mr. Dreher is an Associate Director of Corporate R&D responsible for the development of new nonwoven material platforms. He has extensive experience in the development of consumer products across P&G’s portfolio of brands. Prior to his current assignment, Mr. Dreher served as a Section Head in Baby Care Process & Engineering, responsible for developing high speed diaper converting unit operations and processes. The Procter & Gamble Co.

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide.

Henry Johnson, Vice President, AstenJohnson Mr. Johnson has been the Vice President, Advanced Fabrics Division, since 2012. As a division leader, he has held various sales, marketing, technical, and manufacturing leadership positions in Belgium, Canada, the Czech Republic, and the United States. AstenJohnson

Founded in 1790 AstenJohnson is a private company and a premier supplier of specialty fabrics/spin belts, needlepunch solutions, filaments, and equipment. AstenJohnson has customers in: nonwovens, pulp/paper, filtration, aerospace, automotive, home furnishings, and healthcare. Divisions serving the nonwovens industry include AstenJohnson, Advanced Fabrics and Eagle Nonwovens.

John Mulcahy, Vice President – Sustainability, North American Consumer Products, Georga-Pacific Consumer Products, LP Mr. Mulcahy is Vice President of Sustainability for Georgia-Pacific Consumer Products, LP, where he is responsible for the sustainability and corporate social responsibility programs for the Consumer, Professional, and Nonwovens businesses. Mr. Mulcahy works to develop collaborative relationships with customers, helping them to achieve their sustainability objectives by developing insights, building cost and value advantages into our products, and providing assurance that GP is a responsible and ethical supplier. He serves in a leadership capacity for several industry associations, including the Foodservice Packaging Institute, the National Restaurant Association’s Conserve Sustainability Advisory Council, and The Sustainability Consortium. Georgia-Pacific Consumer Products, LP

We are one of the world’s leading makers of tissue, including paper towels, bath tissue, napkins and facial tissue. We sell both branded and private-label products in retail and commercial markets in North America. In addition, our Dixie brand of disposable cups, plates, and cutlery is one of the most recognized brands in North America. The Georgia-Pacific Nonwovens group provides a wide range of products to customers worldwide through manufacturing locations in North America at Green Bay, Wis., and Gaston (Mt. Holly), N.C., as well as in Europe at Steinfurt, Germany.

Uwe Peregi, Executive Vice President & General Manager – Ultrasonic Welding Technology – North America, Herrmann Ultrasonics Mr. Peregi is the Executive Vice President & General Manager for Herrmann Ultrasonics, Inc. in Bartlett, IL, a position he has held since 2006. He holds an MBA from Thunderbird School of Global Management. Prior to joining Herrmann Ultrasonics, Mr. Peregi worked globally at various positions in the semiconductor industry. He is also a member of the Board of Directors at the German American Chamber of Commerce in Chicago and a member of the Global Marketing Committee for PMMI. Herrmann Ultrasonics

Herrmann Ultrasonics, Inc. NONWOVENS division offers patented solutions for manufacturing of diapers, incontinent, wound care, face masks, lamination/embossing of wide web and cutting of textiles. Our modern facility in Chicago allows advanced feasibility tests and small production runs up to 600m/minute. We are the recognized global technology leader and a manufacturer of ultrasonic welding systems, generators and sonotrodes.

Tom Peters, Director of Strategic Sourcing, Rockline Industries Mr. Peters is the Director of Global Strategic Sourcing at Rockline Industries, a global private branded supplier of personal care and household wet wipe products. He has been with Rockline since 2001. Prior to that, he was the Director of Purchasing at Avery Dennison, held leadership roles at MeadWestvaco, Kendall Healthcare Products Company, and Peterson Shipbuilders, Inc. Mr. Peters has been a member of INDA since January 2002 and has participated in all IDEA exhibitions, VISION, and WOW conferences. Additionally, he participates in EDANA’s INDEX exhibitions and OUTLOOK conferences. Rockline Industries

Rockline Industries is a Wisconsin based, family-owned company founded in 1976. It is one of the world’s largest private-label manufacturers of wet wipes and coffee filters, employing over 2,200 people worldwide.

Jeff Slosman, President, National Wiper Alliance, Inc. Mr. Slosman earned a B.S. degree in business from Wake Forest University in 1988 and joined the family business after graduating. In 1996, he ventured out on his own and started National Wiper Alliance. He was honored by the SBA as the ‘2015 North Carolina Small Business Person of the Year’. Currently, Mr. Slosman serves on the Board of Directors of the Asheville based MEA (Manufacturing Executive Association). Over the years, he has served on the Board of the Economic Development Commission for Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce, the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce, NCSARDA (North Carolina Search and Rescue Dog Association), North Carolina March of Dimes, Pisgah division and SMART (Secondary Material and Recycled Textile Association). National Wiper Alliance, Inc.

National Wiper Alliance, headquartered in Swannanoa, NC, specializes in private labeling and contract converting of nonwovens. In 2015, National Wiper Alliance received the following accolades: NC Chamber of Commerce ‘Manufacturer of the Year’ – Honorable Mention; Business NC Magazine – ‘NC Small Business of the Year’. In 2016, National Wiper Alliance was recognized by Wake Forest Family Business Center as the ‘NC Family Business of the Year’ in the large business category.

Homer Swei, Associate Director, Product Stewardship, Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc. Mr. Swei is an engineer, artist, and consumer advocated and has worked with Johnson & Johnson for 15 years in various roles from technical service, material innovation, to strategic sourcing across the different consumer businesses. As Director Product Stewardship, Mr. Swei manages ingredients for Johnsons & Johnson consumer products worldwide such as baby and adult wipes, hygiene products, and wound management, across their life cycle. Prior to J&J, he was responsible for polymer research and development with Exxon Chemical, Union Carbide, and Dow Chemical. Mr. Swei received a Chemical Engineering PhD from Northwestern University and a BS in Chemical Engineering from University of California/Berkeley. Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational medical devices, pharmaceutical and consumer packaged goods manufacturer founded in 1886.

Scott Tracey, President – Health, Hygiene and Specialties Division, Berry Global Group, Inc. Mr. Tracey was named President of Berry’s Health, Hygiene and Specialties Division effective November 2015, which combined the heritage global AVINTIV business with the Berry Plastics International and Health/Personal Care Flexible business. He previously served in multiple BU President roles at AVINTIV including – North America Region & Global Wipes and Technical Specialty, Americas Region & Global Wipes and Technical Specialty, and EMEA Region. Prior to the multiple President roles, he served as U.S. Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Business Development. He joined AVINTIV in 2004 as Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Branded. Prior to joining AVINTIV, Mr. Tracey held multiple leadership positions at SOLO, Sweetheart Cup, Fonda Group and Anchor Packaging. He received a B.S. in Marketing from Indiana University and an M.B.A. from Georgia State University. Berry Global Group, Inc.

Berry Plastics Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY) is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of value-added plastic consumer packaging and engineered materials.

INDA’s Executive Committee

Todd Bassett, Managing Director, Fi-Tech, Inc. – Chairman, INDA Mr. Bassett is Managing Director with Fi-Tech, Inc, a Manufacturer’s Rep Agency serving the Nonwovens and Synthetic Fibers Industries. He has been with Fi-Tech for 25 years and is currently the Chairman, INDA. Fi-Tech Inc.

Fi-Tech sells machinery and process components to the Nonwovens Industry and serves the North American Market through offices in Richmond, VA and San Luis Potosi, Mexico.



Paul Marold, President, Lydall Performance Materials – Vice Chair of Planning, INDA Mr. Marold is President of Lydall Performance Materials. He was formerly the Chief Operating Officer of Sontara®, a member of the Jacob Holm Group. Prior to joining Sontara®, Mr. Marold held executive positions at CLARCOR, American Air Filter and Ahlstrom Oy, where he was Senior Vice President of Advanced Nonwovens. He has been a member of INDA since 2001 and has served on the Board of Directors and Executive Committee including serving as Chairman of the Board from 2010 to 2012. Lydall

Lydall, Inc. is a New York Stock Exchange listed company, headquartered in Manchester, Connecticut with global manufacturing operations producing specialty engineered products for the thermal/acoustical and filtration/separation markets.

Christopher Astley, President-Advanced Airlaid Materials Business, Glatfelter – Vice Chair of Finance, INDA Mr. Astley is President-Advanced Airlaid Materials for Glatfelter, a $1.7 billion NYSE-listed global producer of specialty papers and fiber-based engineered materials. Mr. Astley joined Glatfelter in August 2010 as Vice President of Corporate Strategy, and was later promoted to Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy, in January 2014. Before joining Glatfelter, he was an entrepreneur leading a privately held business from 2004 until 2010. Prior to that, Mr. Astley held positions with Accenture, a global management consulting firm, and The Coca-Cola Company. Mr. Astley obtained a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Richmond, and a Master of Business Administration from the Kenan-Flagler Business School, The University of North Carolina. Glatfelter

Glatfelter is a global supplier of specialty papers and fiber-based engineered materials, offering innovation, world-class service and over a century and a half of technical expertise. Headquartered in York, PA, the company serves customers in over 100 countries. U.S. operations include facilities in Pennsylvania and Ohio. International operations include facilities in Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the Philippines, and sales and distribution offices in China and Russia. Glatfelter’s sales approximate $1.7 billion annually and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GLT.

Karen Castle, Director of Americas, Sales, Jacob Holm – Past Chair, INDA Ms. Castle is Director of Americas, Sales for Jacob Holm. She is responsible for leading the North and South American sales teams and global key accounts for multiple segments such as Consumer wipes, Critical Cleaning, Hygiene, and high performance materials. She has been involved in the nonwoven industry and with INDA in various roles. Jacob Holm Jacob Holm Group develops unique nonwoven fabrics to meet your challenge. With our young entrepreneurial spirit and over 220 years of business experience, we combine discipline with creativity to bring magic to fabric. Thanks to extensive research and innovation, we continuously add value to our fabrics, such as Sontara®, SoftFlush® and SoftLite®. Today, over 700 employees supported by a worldwide sales and production organization, serve the Hygiene, Consumer Wipes, Beauty Care, Health Care and Industrial markets.

Walt Jones, Co-CEO and President, Precision Fabrics Group – Executive Committee Appointee Mr. Jones is CEO of Precision Fabrics Group, where he focuses the majority of his time managing the Nonwoven Business Division. He has been with Precision since 1988, when the management team along with the support of outside investors purchased the business from Burlington Industries. Precision Fabrics Group

Precision is an engineered materials company, focused on highly technical, high quality woven and nonwoven fabrics and composites. Within the nonwovens industry, Precision designs and produces a diversified product line, sourcing a broad range of nonwovens, and adding value by utilizing finishing, coating and laminating technologies.

Nick Santoleri, VP of Manufacturing & Strategic Sourcing, Rockline Industries – Executive Committee Appointee Mr. Santoleri is VP of Manufacturing & Strategic Sourcing for Rockline Industries and a member of their Executive Leadership team with responsibility for global manufacturing of folded wet wipes, nonwovens sourcing, and engineering. He has been with Rockline since October 1999. Prior to that he spent his career with Kimberly-Clark Corporation. Rockline Industries

Rockline Industries is a Wisconsin based, family-owned company founded in 1976. It is one of the world’s largest private-label manufacturers of wet wipes and coffee filters, employing over 2,200 people worldwide.