Member News

New WPT Nonwovens Facility Nears Completion February 28, 2018 – Beaver Dam, KY — WPT Nonwovens is excited to announce completion of the exterior renovations phase of its facility redevelopment project in Beaver Dam, Kentucky. The […] read more »

ANDRITZ at HIGHTEX 2018 The technology leader presents its cutting-edge solutions GRAZ, MARCH 5, 2018. ANDRITZ will be presenting innovative nonwovens production solutions and textile finishing technologies for the Turkish market at Hightex 2018 […] read more »

ANDRITZ to supply a complete needlepunch line for geotextiles to Manifattura Fontana, Italy GRAZ, FEBRUARY 28, 2018. ANDRITZ has received an order from Manifattura Fontana, based in Valstagna, Italy, and part of the Belgian technical textile company Sioen Industries, to supply a neXline […] read more »

Sandler reports 10 % increase in turnover Sandler AG from Schwarzenbach an der Saale achieved a 10 % increase in turnover in 2017, reporting sales of 319 million Euro. Employing a team of 820 staff members, the […] read more »

Dr. Frank Heislitz to be new CEO of Freudenberg Performance Materials Weinheim, February 22, 2018. Dr. Frank Heislitz, currently Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Freudenberg Performance Materials, will take over the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Freudenberg Performance Materials […] read more »

PROTON PRODUCTS Portable Speed & Length Calibration Verification Table FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE February 2018 PROTON PRODUCTS, the leading global provider of precision measurement and control products, introduces a new service for customers of its InteliSENS SL and SLR non-contact laser Doppler […] read more »

Berry Global, Inc. Announces Proprietary Spinlace® Capacity Investment EVANSVILLE, Ind. – February 16, 2018 – Berry Global, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) today announced that it is investing in a state-of-the-art, proprietary Spinlace® asset to provide an incremental 17,000 metric tons […] read more »

Bostik Participating in Upcoming CIDPEX 2018 Bostik, the specialty industrial adhesives line of Arkema, brings to light promising adhesive solutions for disposable hygiene products. JIANGSU – February 19, 2018 – Bostik, a leading global adhesive […] read more »

Greycon optimises Isovolta’s converting processes Isovolta selected Greycon to improve its production processes at one of its plants in Barcelona, Spain. After a successful trial, Greycon implemented its world-class trim optimisation system (X-Trim). “The successful […] read more »