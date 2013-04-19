IDEA13 CORNER

For Spooling Sensitive Nonwovens

France conjures up images of Paris, the Louvre, wine, cheese and artists showing their art up and down the sidewalks along the Seine. How about spooling? And nonwovens? Two companies want you to think spooling and nonwovens when you think of France – Spoolex and Calemard. In fact, they would probably enjoy talking to you at their booth # 1145 during IDEA13. Especially, if you’re in the hygiene business.

Conwed Introduces Elastic Composites Powered by Rebound® at IDEA13

When you need a bandage or even a therapeutic wrap, you probably don’t think about the components in those products. Conwed would like to change that and they’ll be bringing their latest innovations in elastic nonwoven composites to IDEA. They’re looking forward to showcasing their open mesh configurations and other unique features. So stop by booth number 1329 to learn more and see what other applications their products can be used for.

Discrete Incontinence Solutions and Hydrophobic Viscose Specialities

Kelheim Fibres has been pretty busy lately. They have two new fibres that they will be bringing with them to IDEA and both appear to have “green” features. Bramante is comprised of 100% renewable materials and Olea is fully biodegradable. So if you’re looking for fibers with a high liquid retention level or fibers that are water repellent, visit booth number 1657 at IDEA.

Kraton to Showcase Elastic Attachment Adhesives at IDEA 2013

More elastic news and this time it’s elastic attachment adhesives from Kraton Polymers. They will be bringing their Nexar polymers and these polymers have the nifty ability to adhere elastic threads to polyolefin nonwovens and films. Their adhesives can go into the personal hygiene, medical, furnishings and performance fabric markets. Swing by booth number 1353 at IDEA to see their Nexar polymers and everything else they have to offer.

FiberVisions to Highlight Solutions for Nonwovens at IDEA

Are you in the hygiene market? How about filtration, medical or insulation markets? If you are and looking for bicomponent fibers, then FiberVisions might be able to help you out. ES FiberVisions is also expanding globally and adding more capacity. Visit booth number 1215 at IDEA to see how they can help your organization improve your products and what they’ve been up to lately. Don’t forget to ask them about the different configurations for their fibers.

Freudenberg to Showcase New Eco-Friendly Nonwoven Products at IDEA13 Show in Miami

More and more companies these days are proud to show off their “greener” side and Freudenberg Nonwovens will be pleased to display their eco-friendly products at IDEA in booth number 915. Their Lutrador® ECO fabric is made with REPREVE® fibers (check out the counter to see how many bottles have been recycled this year to make REPREVE – very cool). Freudenberg will also have a range of their other fabrics available for interested customers.

Lenzing at IDEA13: Green Solutions for Hygiene Products

Future generations. Sounds a long way off, doesn’t it? Do you ever wonder what life and the Earth will be like in the future? What sort of technology will be available? Some companies are thinking along those lines, Lenzingincluded. They will be at IDEA showcasing their TENCEL® Biosoft fibers and they will have prototypes of some of their hygiene products. So if you’re in the hygiene market and looking for alternative solutions to your products, stop by booth # 1801.

