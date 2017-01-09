INDA Consolidates Nonwovens Training Courses Under New Professional Development Center

Jan. 9, 2017 – Cary, NC – Professionals in nonwovens/engineered fabrics can take training courses to advance their careers through the Professional Development Center, a newly designed hub for training excellence launched by INDA and including content from North Carolina State University’s The Nonwovens Institute (NWI).

The Professional Development Center offers training to both INDA members and non-members at every career level from a non-technical introductory nonwovens course to classes covering the most advanced technical areas of the industry, as well as sector- specific courses in the growing areas of wipes and filtration.

The course selection includes:

Three-levels of Professional Development within nonwovens– Held at INDA’s headquarters in Cary, and The Nonwovens Institute, North Carolina State University in Raleigh, these short courses start with the nonwoven basics and progress to the Intermediate level, which includes live process demonstrations and lab classes. The Advanced series consists of 3.5-day courses on nonwoven product development and innovation, micro and nanofiber nonwovens technology and applications, fabric property development and characterization, and spunbond and meltblown technology.

INDA’s WIPES Academy – Co-located with the World of Wipes® (WOW) International Conference, June 12-15 in Nashville, TN, and at INDA’s headquarters Nov. 29-30 in Cary, NC, this two-day immersive training provides a strong foundation of fundamental wipes knowledge, covering the basics of wipes design, manufacturing and applications, market trends, and opportunities in new product areas.

INDA’s Filter Media Training Course – This course is ideal for professionals wanting to learn more about the development, testing, and application of nonwovens in filtration. The two-day class is offered at both INDA’s headquarters in Cary, NC and annually at the Filtration International Conference & Exposition, being held this year on Oct. 10-11 in Chicago.

“The Professional Development Center brings together under one banner the courses that help professionals add value to their teams and organizations through knowledge and hands-on experience,” said Dave Rousse, INDA’s President. “These focused educational offerings have been designed to help all professionals working in nonwovens and engineered fabrics at various levels excel, and grow making our industry stronger.”

INDA is partnering with technical experts and professors at The Nonwovens Institute as well as with industry process technologists and development professionals to instruct the courses. For information on the Professional Development Center, visit: http://www.inda.org/education or call +1 (919) 459-3726.

