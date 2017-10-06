INDA Launches New Directory of Pilot Lines for Nonwoven Product Development

Cary, NC – October 6, 2017 – INDA, Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, has launched print and web versions of a new Directory of Pilot Lines for Nonwoven/Engineered Materials Product Development. This is the first and only compendium of those pilot facilities who offer commercially available machine time for the necessary trial activity associated with the development of new nonwoven fabrics/structures.

The Directory catalogs 32 pilot facilities in the US, Europe and Asia. There is a brief description of each facility’s process capability, size or throughput limits, and contact information.

“Product development for new business in engineered materials requires sample materials, and samples require small scale pilot production equipment as it is often too costly to utilize commercial equipment for such needs,” said INDA President Dave Rousse. “We expect this new document to be a living, growing listing for technical/research professionals and product developers.”

The Directory is available on the INDA website (http://imisw.inda.org/pilotlines) or by contacting INDA. Being a first edition, edits and additions are welcome when sent to info@INDA.org.

