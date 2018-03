INDA Welcomes New Member

CEI (Coating Excellence International)

975 Broadway

Wrightstown, WI 54180

UNITED STATES

P: (920) 996-1900

F: (920) 996-1905

salesmarketing@cei.com

www.coatingexcellence.com

CEI is a converter of nonwoven materials and can extrusion coat, print, release coat, print and/or slit a variety of nonwovens for hygiene, medical and industrial applications.

