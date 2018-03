New Form Fitting Underwear

The underwear market has been a tough one to crack for the nonwovens industry. Trying to come up with something fashionable and functional that feels good at the same time isn’t as easy as it might seem. Tamicare thinks they have just the thing with their new Cosyflex fabrics. These garments are targeting the feminine hygiene and adult incontinence markets . . . their brand, ‘Fashion Hygiene’, might be coming to a drugstore near you this fall.

